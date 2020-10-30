McDonald’s to bring back the McRib nationwide

(CNN) - McRib lovers can rejoice! McDonald’s is bringing it back on Dec. 2.

It’s the first time the limited-time menu item is being offered national since 2012.

McDonald’s usually offers it regionally at limited locations, but it will offer it at all of its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants this time around.

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week



and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

For the uninitiated, the McRib is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce.

The McRib first came on the scene in 1982 and has been on and off the menu over the years.

In recent years, it’s been brought back annually for a limited time.

