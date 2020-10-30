Local educators react to Illinois State Board of Education’s 2020 Report Card

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “I am very proud of Illinois students and teachers, and all of those who support them,” said Carmen I. Ayala, Ph. D., Illinois State Superintendent of Education.

The Illinois State Board of Education unveils its 2020 Report Card and the coronavirus pandemic left its mark.

As a result, key metrics, including chronic absenteeism and student readiness, were either modified or left off completely.

Freeport School District Superintendent Anna Alvarado says that change provides a welcome time for reflection.

“You could use it as a hammer or a flashlight, choose that. You could bring it on a hammer and hammer everyone so everyone looks like nails, or you could use it as a flashlight. And I think this year, particularly more than others, is a really good opportunity to use the flashlight,” said Alvarado.

Still, State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala says there are some positives.

“While we have increased the number of teachers, the profession remains overwhelmingly white and female. We have seen only modest increases in the proportions of Hispanic and Asian teachers, which is great news. But, we still have much more work to do,” said Ayala.

“I think when kids continue to be part of the life of a school of a classroom of a community, they increase their sense of belonging and their sense of identity, and when kids feel empowered, they become active learners,” said Alvarado.

Officials with the Illinois State Board of Education unveils also mentioned they relied on several statistics from years past for their plan as the coronavirus pandemic severely affected several of their metrics.

