Local doctor offers advice ahead of Daylight Saving Time’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For children this Halloween brings treats in the form of candy, but for adults a conveniently timed Daylight Saving change is giving parents the treat of an extra hour of sleep.

However, local doctors advise people need to prepare for the change ahead of time. Sleep experts at SwedishAmerican recommend to setting clocks an hour backwards before you head to bed and to make sure to get to sleep a little early and avoiding eating an hour before bed.

Officials also said its best to avoid being tempted to break your sleep schedule by sleeping in and recommend waking up at the same time you are used to. Doctors said this can reduce fatigue and the long-term drain associated with time changes.

“We recommend people to make that change gradually, that’s why it’s over the weekend," said Dr. Yaser Zeater with SwedishAmerican. "So you could do half on Friday night, the other half on Saturday night. You can do a half hour each that way your new sleep cycle lines up with the clock.”

Doctors also warn children may have a harder time adjusting and recommend shifting their bed time now, starting in 15 minute increments rather than the full hour all at once.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.