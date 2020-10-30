IDOT: $55M in Rockford area projects completed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the completion of three projects in the Rockford area.

“Improvements that will enhance safety and mobility while helping to grow the regional economy and create jobs,” according to IDOT.

The projects represent a total investment of more than $55 million in the region.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, the team at IDOT is committed to making investments that create economic opportunity and improve quality of life for Illinois residents,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “These projects will not only benefit the Rockford area today, but for generations to come.”

• Illinois 251 rehabilitation: The $11.8 million project patched and resurfaced I-251, from Forrest Hills Road, in Machesney Park, to the Wisconsin state line. The median at Illinois 75 was reconstructed, new guardrail was installed and traffic signals were modernized at multiple locations.

• Interstate 39 resurfacing: The $20 million project installed new guardrail and resurfaced I-39 from Baxter Road to Harris Avenue, along with U.S. 20 from just west of Alpine Road to I-39.

• U.S. 20-Illinois 2 interchange: The $24 million project reconfigured the cloverleaf interchange at U.S. 20 and Illinois 2 to a signalized diamond interchange, with dedicated turn lanes, improved drainage, shoulders and a raised median at Illinois 2. The project also rebuilt the dual structure bridge that carries U.S. 20 over Illinois 2.

Although construction is substantially complete, some additional work remains, including landscaping and other miscellaneous items. Intermittent, daily lane closures will be required through early November to complete the work.

“Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year one included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements,” according to IDOT.

