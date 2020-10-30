Advertisement

Harlem High School: 33 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year

The school encourages social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - Since Oct. 23, there have been seven new cases of COVID-19 reported from Harlem High School. 

The total number of positive cases since the start of school is 33.

“We are sharing this information with you out of precaution so that families and staff are informed of what is happening within the building.  Student and staff health and safety is our number one priority,” according to Harlem High School. “We are continuing to follow all guidelines set forth from the WCHD, IDPH and CDC.”

The school encourages social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if you are ill.

