Discovery Center Museum hosts Spooky Science Days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite many annual events getting canceled due to the pandemic, the Discovery Center hosts a special event right in time for Halloween.

The Discovery Center in Rockford hosts Spooky Science Days, an event geared toward combining science with Halloween fun for the whole family. Museum stafff said it’s a great and safe Halloween alternative, with a ton of educational activities, as well.

This special event is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

To reserve a time slot, head to their website discoverycentermusuem.org

