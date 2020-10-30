Carl Heintz to retire as ISP District 16 Commander

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After serving more than 20 years at Illinois State Police District 16, Carl Heintz is taking off his badge and calling it a career.

A Gulf War veteran, Heintz graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy in 1995, he moved to District 16 four years later, with promotions to sargeant, master sargeant, lieutenant and eventually captain in 2018.

Heintz said its hard to leave his troopers, but that he is leaving them in the capable hands of Lieutenant Joseph Blanchette, who will lead District 16 starting Sunday, November 1.

