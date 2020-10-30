Brett Favre endorses President Trump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - There are two people so beloved in Green Bay that they have streets named for them. Packers Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Mike Holmgren made Titletown great again, winning the 1997 Super Bowl.

However, they differ when it comes to presidential politics.

Favre came out in support of one of the presidential candidates Friday morning. In a tweet, the former Packer said he was voting for President Donald Trump and listed the reasons behind his choice.

“In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote.

According to Favre, he picked the incumbent Republican because of his support for freedom of speech and religion as well as the second amendment. Favre went on to say he backs hard-working tax-paying citizens, military, and police.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

The tweet, nor any follow-ups, did not define any policies or positions from either candidate on these issues led to his decision.

Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Holmgren is a vocal supporter of Democrat Joe Biden. Holmgren is critical of President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In more than three decades of coaching, I’ve come to learn one thing: You cannot be afraid to take a player off the field if it will help the team. Donald Trump said he alone could fix the challenges facing our country. But as we’ve seen during these past four years, he’s in over his head — and we’re all paying the price for that. It’s time to take President Trump off the field,” Holmgren said.

Favre’s endorsement comes a day after another retired sports superstar came out in support of President Trump.

On Thursday, former professional golfer Jack Nicklaus tweeted a statement, saying he had already voted to give the president a second term as well.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

