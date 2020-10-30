Advertisement

Boone Co. dedicates Poplar Grove bridge to Kenneth Terrinoni

The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.
The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.
The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.(The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County dedicated the Poplar Grove bridge to Kenneth Terrinoni, Boone County Administrator from 1988 through 2020 on Friday.

The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.

On June 15, 2018, the Boone County Highway Department was awarded $3,047,000 from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Major Bridge Program to replace the Coleman Bridge located on Poplar Grove Road. This represented 80 percent of construction costs, 20 percent was matched by Boone County.

Boone County contracted Civil Constructors, Inc./Helm Group to construct the bridge.

“Partners in this project include General Mills who contributed to the sidewalks, steps for the crosswalk, landscaping, and roadway lighting; and the City of Belvidere who contributed electrical work, landscaping and the construction of sidewalks,” according to organizers.

On March 16, construction began to remove the existing structure and replace it with a new structure.

“The new structure replaces the bridge which had significant deterioration to deck and bearings. The replacement structure includes deck, with modification to enhance structural soundness and stability, and raising the bridge two feet - bringing it to current code. Improvements in amenities includes a pedestrian walk and lighting,” according to organizers.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beloit Health System updates new visitor restrictions effective Nov. 2

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
BHS is encouraging the use of video messaging, FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to visit with your loved ones in the hospital.

News

Harlem High School: 33 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school encourages social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible.

News

Families of RPS elementary students may change method of instruction

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to request a change is the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 9.

News

Man accused of human trafficking 19-year-old ‘sex slave’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
Juarez also reportedly introduced the woman to methamphetamine while in her motel room.

Latest News

News

Rockford man charged with aggravated battery to a child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The suspect was identified as 24-year old Aaron Cole, who is related to the victim.

News

22 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 18.2 percent.

News

Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon to resign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dixon shared his letter with the school board and administration on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

News

IDOT: $55M in Rockford area projects completed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The projects represent a total investment of more than $55 million in the region.

News

New Ill. record of single day COVID-19 cases at 6,943, 36 more deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,363 on Oct. 29.

News

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.