Boone Co. dedicates Poplar Grove bridge to Kenneth Terrinoni

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County dedicated the Poplar Grove bridge to Kenneth Terrinoni, Boone County Administrator from 1988 through 2020 on Friday.

The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.

On June 15, 2018, the Boone County Highway Department was awarded $3,047,000 from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Major Bridge Program to replace the Coleman Bridge located on Poplar Grove Road. This represented 80 percent of construction costs, 20 percent was matched by Boone County.

Boone County contracted Civil Constructors, Inc./Helm Group to construct the bridge.

“Partners in this project include General Mills who contributed to the sidewalks, steps for the crosswalk, landscaping, and roadway lighting; and the City of Belvidere who contributed electrical work, landscaping and the construction of sidewalks,” according to organizers.

On March 16, construction began to remove the existing structure and replace it with a new structure.

“The new structure replaces the bridge which had significant deterioration to deck and bearings. The replacement structure includes deck, with modification to enhance structural soundness and stability, and raising the bridge two feet - bringing it to current code. Improvements in amenities includes a pedestrian walk and lighting,” according to organizers.

