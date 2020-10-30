Binny’s Beverage Depot in Rockford opens Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -If you didn’t have any weekend plans you may now. A national business is opening a chain in Rockford tomorrow and stands to serve thousands of bottles of beers wines and liquor to the Rockford community.

Binny’s Beverage Depot is offering special deals to kick off their Forest City residency. Officials with Binny’s officials say they’re excited to serve a new community where they are already drumming up support.

“With these unusual times with COVID-19 people certainly are staying home more not entertaining not going out to restaurants and so that focuses more of our importance that we can sell that nice bottle of wine that they can take home and enjoy at the dinner table," said Jay Boyle with Binny’s Beverage Depot.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.