Advertisement

Beloit Health System updates new visitor restrictions effective Nov. 2

BHS is encouraging the use of video messaging, FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to visit with your loved ones in the hospital.
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System(Beloit Health System)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System has reinstated visitor restrictions that will go in effect on Nov. 2.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve, BHS has updated visitor restrictions to reduce the risk to our patients and staff,” according to an announcement on Friday.

The following visitor policies remain in place:

- All visitors must be screened at the front entrance and pass a health screening process in order to enter the facility.

- Pediatric patients: two visitors per hospitalization.

- Pregnant women in labor or newly delivered: one visitor per hospitalization.

- Critical Care/End of Life situations: will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the Nursing Supervisor/Unit Director/Physician.

Unless an escort is required for a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient, the escort must wait in their vehicle. Staff and hospital patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should refrain from bringing in items, for example: personal, food, beverage, flowers, etc. to a patient, unless medically necessary.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to you and your family. We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors. We are taking these actions because the health and safety of you, our patients and care team remain our top priority during this heightened time of COVID-19,” according to BHS.

BHS is encouraging the use of video messaging, FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to visit with your loved ones in the hospital. Video chat portals are also available for patient use. If in need of assistance, please call our main line at 608-364-5011.

The rescreening protocol is in effect, call the designated hotline at: 800-303-5770. Visit the BHS website for updates. More detailed information is available on the COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harlem High School: 33 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school encourages social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible.

News

Families of RPS elementary students may change method of instruction

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to request a change is the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 9.

News

Boone Co. dedicates Poplar Grove bridge to Kenneth Terrinoni

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.

News

Man accused of human trafficking 19-year-old ‘sex slave’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
Juarez also reportedly introduced the woman to methamphetamine while in her motel room.

Latest News

News

Rockford man charged with aggravated battery to a child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The suspect was identified as 24-year old Aaron Cole, who is related to the victim.

News

22 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 18.2 percent.

News

Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon to resign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dixon shared his letter with the school board and administration on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

News

IDOT: $55M in Rockford area projects completed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The projects represent a total investment of more than $55 million in the region.

News

New Ill. record of single day COVID-19 cases at 6,943, 36 more deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,363 on Oct. 29.

News

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.