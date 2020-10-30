Beloit Health System updates new visitor restrictions effective Nov. 2

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System has reinstated visitor restrictions that will go in effect on Nov. 2.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve, BHS has updated visitor restrictions to reduce the risk to our patients and staff,” according to an announcement on Friday.

The following visitor policies remain in place:

- All visitors must be screened at the front entrance and pass a health screening process in order to enter the facility.

- Pediatric patients: two visitors per hospitalization.

- Pregnant women in labor or newly delivered: one visitor per hospitalization.

- Critical Care/End of Life situations: will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the Nursing Supervisor/Unit Director/Physician.

Unless an escort is required for a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient, the escort must wait in their vehicle. Staff and hospital patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should refrain from bringing in items, for example: personal, food, beverage, flowers, etc. to a patient, unless medically necessary.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to you and your family. We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors. We are taking these actions because the health and safety of you, our patients and care team remain our top priority during this heightened time of COVID-19,” according to BHS.

BHS is encouraging the use of video messaging, FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to visit with your loved ones in the hospital. Video chat portals are also available for patient use. If in need of assistance, please call our main line at 608-364-5011.

The rescreening protocol is in effect, call the designated hotline at: 800-303-5770. Visit the BHS website for updates. More detailed information is available on the COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.