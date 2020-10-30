A sunny, windy Halloween in store followed by brief cold and a bigger warm-up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sun returned to the skies Friday and it was a welcome sight after the very cloudy pattern we’ve had lately. Once again we struggled to get out of the 40s. However, Halloween 2020 looks fantastic and the longer range forecast looks even better.

It’s hard to forget Halloween 2019, right? 3.1 inches of snow fell officially in Rockford marking it the snowiest Halloween on record. In addition, temperatures only made it in the lower 30s, the second coldest on record. This year, some good news for 2020 will occur because the forecast is great for trick-or-treaters this year.

Widespread sunshine and upper 50s for high temperatures Saturday and mid-to-low 50s for temperatures at trick-or-treat time this year. However, it will be quite gusty out there, as winds could gust up to around 30-40 mph at times Saturday afternoon with the breezy conditions continuing into the evening which could blow around any loose Halloween decorations. Other than that, it’ll be a great Halloween weather-wise.

Temperatures in the lower to mid 50s for Trick or Treaters this year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Hold on to your hats and costumes, it will be a windy Halloween! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures will turn sharply colder on Sunday with a wind shift. Instead of southerly winds, now they’ll come out of the northwest and drop our temperatures significantly. The forecast high of 42 degrees may even be pushing it as most spots will once again be in the upper 30s for high temperatures. The winds will howl up to 40-45 mph at times too, making it feel quite chilly. There is some good news, this chilly blast looks to be only temporary.

After a wind shift late Saturday into Sunday, expect cold winds throughout the day Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going into next week, our roller coaster pattern of temperatures look to take a break and go up! Temperatures forecast well into the 60s and borderline 70 degrees are possible next week with conditions remaining dry and sunny. 67 degrees is the forecast high for Election Day, an absolutely great forecast for those who haven’t voted yet.

After a dip in the temperatures this weekend, check out the warmth next week! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Also we can’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night! Before you head to bed, be sure to ‘fall back’ and turn your clocks back an hour. The time change will take place officially at 2 a.m. Sunday and we’ll gain another hour of sleep. Starting Sunday, sunset times will now be before 5 p.m.

We 'fall back' on Sunday so be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

