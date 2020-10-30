3 charged in Rochelle homicide investigation

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man and two teens were charged in connection to a homicide investigation by the Rochelle Police Department.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, at approximately 9:11 p.m., officers were sent to a 911 call for a possible shooting in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 37-year-old man, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Rochelle Police Department.

He was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Rochelle Fire Department and Ogle County Sherriff’s Office assisted at the scene, according to the Rochelle Police Department.

Cody Neuschwanger, 24 of Polo, was charged with first degree murder and mob action. Two 17-year old juveniles from Polo were also charged with mob action.

Neuschwanger was transported to Ogle County Jail and the two juveniles were released to their parents. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified, according to the Rochelle Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing by the Rochelle Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

