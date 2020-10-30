Advertisement

22 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 18.2 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,901 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 22 cases were announced on Friday.

Of those cases, 25 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 91 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 211 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 383 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 277 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 352 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 271 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 156 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 98 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 45 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 16 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 18.2 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of human trafficking 19-year-old ‘sex slave’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CBS
Juarez also reportedly introduced the woman to methamphetamine while in her motel room.

News

Rockford man charged with aggravated battery to a child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The suspect was identified as 24-year old Aaron Cole, who is related to the victim.

News

Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon to resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dixon shared his letter with the school board and administration on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

News

IDOT: $55M in Rockford area projects completed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The projects represent a total investment of more than $55 million in the region.

Latest News

News

New Ill. record of single day COVID-19 cases at 6,943, 36 more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,363 on Oct. 29.

News

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.

News

Arts community to offer statewide performances at polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Election Day performances will take place at 8 a.m. and noon in Carbondale, Chicago, Evanston and Rockford.

News

Local doctor offers advice ahead of Daylight Saving Time’s end

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors at SwedishAmerican say its best to avoid breaking your sleep schedule by sleeping in and recommend waking up at the same time you are used to.

News

Officer sues boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for emotional distress, assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By APRIL SIESE
Walker’s attorney called Mattingly’s lawsuit a “baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.”

News

RFD board approves $11 million cargo loan

Updated: 5 hours ago
The approval of the $11 million loan gives the airport the go ahead with the construction of a 90,000-square foot cargo building.