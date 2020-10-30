22 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 18.2 percent.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,901 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 22 cases were announced on Friday.
Of those cases, 25 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:
- 0-9 years old: 91 positive cases
- 10-19 years old: 211 positive cases
- 20-29 years old: 383 positive cases and 1 death
- 30-39 years old: 277 positive cases
- 40-49 years old: 352 positive cases and 1 death
- 50-59 years old: 271 positive cases and 1 death
- 60-69 years old: 156 positive cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 years old: 98 positive cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 years old: 45 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 years old: 16 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 100 years old or older: 1 positive case
There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.
If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.
