Winnebago Co. adds 242 more COVID-19 cases, new death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,784 from 10,542 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 13.5 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 190 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 97.1 percent recovery rate.

There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.

Alden Park Strathmore

Alpine Fireside

Cor Mariae

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

Forest City Rehab

Goldie Flogerg

Heritage Woods

Luther Center Assisted Living

Milestone

Morning Star Village

PA Peterson

Remedies Renewing Lives

Riverbluff Nursing Home

Siena on Brendenwood

TLC Community Living

Van Matre

Walter Lawson Children’s Home

Winnebago County Jail

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 469 cases of COVID-19, 117 among teachers and staff with 352 from students.

“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced the city applied for a $900,000 grant from the state and he says if received it would directly help local restaurant and bar owners.

“We all know that we can do better than where we’re at now and now is the time to remain vigilant and as we’re seeing our health concerns rise we’re also seeing the cost to our businesses rise as well,” McNamara said.

