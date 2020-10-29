Tyris Jones’ lawyer calls for transparency in shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The lawyer who represents Tyris Jones calls for transparency from the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force and its investigation.

Jones was shot by a Rockford police officer earlier this month. His attorney, Nenye Uche, says investigators should release information about what happened at the intersection of S. Main St. and Springfield Ave. in Rockford.

“We’re asking, and we’re appealing to the task force to release their documents in terms of what’s going on with the investigation," Uche said. "There are red-light cameras out there to see release the videos if there are any.”

Uche says he hired a private investigator who spoke with eyewitnesses at the scene. Uche released four affidavits from the witnesses, that place multiple officers at the scene. One witness claims police haven’t asked for their account of the shooting.

“It’s not looking very good in terms of what happened this wasn’t justice, this is wrong, and there has to be accountability there has to be transparency," Uche said. "Otherwise it’s justice delayed, and that’s not justice.”

Commander of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force Chuck Davidson says it is an ongoing investigation, and that it takes time to gather all the information.

The task force will eventually submit the results of its investigation to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Davidson encourages anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to the task force at 815-987-7844.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.