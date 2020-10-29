Advertisement

Tyris Jones’ lawyer calls for transparency in shooting investigation

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The lawyer who represents Tyris Jones calls for transparency from the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force and its investigation.

Jones was shot by a Rockford police officer earlier this month. His attorney, Nenye Uche, says investigators should release information about what happened at the intersection of S. Main St. and Springfield Ave. in Rockford.

“We’re asking, and we’re appealing to the task force to release their documents in terms of what’s going on with the investigation," Uche said. "There are red-light cameras out there to see release the videos if there are any.”

Uche says he hired a private investigator who spoke with eyewitnesses at the scene. Uche released four affidavits from the witnesses, that place multiple officers at the scene. One witness claims police haven’t asked for their account of the shooting.

“It’s not looking very good in terms of what happened this wasn’t justice, this is wrong, and there has to be accountability there has to be transparency," Uche said. "Otherwise it’s justice delayed, and that’s not justice.”

Commander of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force Chuck Davidson says it is an ongoing investigation, and that it takes time to gather all the information.

The task force will eventually submit the results of its investigation to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Davidson encourages anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to the task force at 815-987-7844.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tyris Jones' attorney calls for transparency in shooting investigation

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Northern Illinois University announces spring semester plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
NIU eliminates spring break in order to finish the semester early.

News

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/28/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Rockford-area clerks share what voters can expect on Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With November 3 fast approaching, county clerk offices are hard at work preparing to welcome voters to the polls, safely.

Latest News

September Housing Market Booms

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rockford Public Library to close two west side branches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both located on the city’s west side.

News

8 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 16.3 percent.

News

Freeport City Hall closing Thursday, appointments will still be accepted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This will remain in effect until further notice.

News

Keeping up with appraisals as the Rockford housing market booms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Realtors say now is the time to put your house on the market and make repairs or upgrades to keep the home’s value steady.

News

“Stay inside just with your household” on Halloween, doctors say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Howard
“Now is a time to just stay together as a family.”