Rockford PD, Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office sponsor 815 Alive education program

O’Shea mentioned that systemic issues within education is a contributing cause of the increasing crime in Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office presented their checks for their sponsorship of 815 Alive and its education department on Wednesday.

“This program will provide remote learning opportunities for the youth in Rockford. 815 ALIVE’s Education Department has also teamed up with the Rockford Art Museum to provide a safe and positive environment while giving the youth of Rockford the opportunity to learn,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

In a recent live interview with 815 ALIVE CEO Brandon Gordon, Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea mentioned that systemic issues within education is a contributing cause of the increasing crime in Rockford.

If you’d like to know more about 815 Alive and this program, search for 815 Alive on Facebook or email them at youth815alive@gmail.com, according to the Rockford Police Department.

