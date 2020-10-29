Rockford Fire battles fully engulfed barn fire Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to a barn fire in the 8700 block of East State Street in Rockford early Thursday.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Rockford Fire arrived on scene for a fully engulfed barn fire. Officials said that residents woke up to their barn fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the barn was approximately 3,600-square feet and stored chickens, straw bales and a small engine repair shop. Wind-driven flames destroyed all of the contents of the structure.

No one was hurt fighting the fire. Crews are still working to put out any smoldering material.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the damages are estimated at $60,000.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a fully involved barn fire at 8700 East State Street. pic.twitter.com/M2TtPrZiqb — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) October 29, 2020

