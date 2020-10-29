Rock Valley College hosts curbside admissions event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College offered curbside admissions, allowing potential students to learn how to get started at RVC.

Wednesday night’s event, which mimicked a drive-in movie format, provided the opportunity for families and prospective students to learn about the admissions process at RVC. The event was limited to 50 vehicles and was free to the public. Dean of enrollment Sam Morgan hopes this event will boost enrollment numbers next semester.

“It certainly is kind of our over-all goal to find new and creative ways to boost our enrollment,” said Morgan. “One of the things that we noticed with this past fall semester is our new student enrollment was up, so we’re finding that individuals that may have been returning to Universities are looking locally and kind of engage in the educational opportunities they have at their fingertips.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.