Riverview Ice House to stay, get renovated

The Rockford Park District has agreed to prioritize the renovation of the Riverview Ice House.
Riverview Ice House
Riverview Ice House(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners and executive director have shifted their plans to close down the Riverview Ice House facility, according to leaders of “Save Riverview Ice House.”

Leaders of Save Riverview Ice House sent a letter to the board and executive director to thank them, shifting their plans to close down the facility and instead partner with the City of Rockford and community to renovate and enhance the facility.

After hearing from citizens and other stakeholders throughout the community over the past several weeks, the Rockford Park District has agreed to prioritize the renovation of the Riverview Ice House, according to Save Riverview Ice House.

“On behalf of the Save Riverview Ice House coalition, I want to thank all the citizens who let their voices be heard on our website as well as via our Change.org petition,” Jay Graham, member of Save Riverview Ice House said. “I want to thank the Park District for listening. Riverview is an important asset in our downtown economy, our urban neighborhoods and the entire regional ice skating community. It’s good to know we can join forces to restore it and keep it open for generations to come.”

The group of Rockford taxpayers and supporters of the Riverview Ice House throughout the region have emphasized the message that equitable access to ice sports would be in jeopardy if the Rockford Park District closed and demolished the facility, according to Save Riverview Ice House.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

