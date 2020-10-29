Rapper Lil Wayne meets with President Trump

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most famous recording artists in the country met with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Rapper Lil Wayne, also known as Dwayne Carter, had a meeting with the president regarding criminal justice reform. The two posed for a picture that the rapper posted to his Twitter account.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” the tweet said.

