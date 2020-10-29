Overturned semi closes Highway 251 lanes in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - No one was seriously injured after a semi overturned on Highway 251 in Roscoe.

A southbound semi struck three other vehicles before overturning in the northbound lanes of traffic at the intersection of Highway 251 and Bridge Street at 7:31 p.m., according to the Roscoe Police Department.

No one involved in the crash was seriously injured. The driver of the semi, 63-year-old Russel Steele of Georgia, was cited for disobeying an official traffic control device. The northbound lanes of Highway 251 were closed for several hours until towing services were able to clear the roadway of debris.

