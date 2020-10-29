Northern Illinois University announces spring semester plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s just very overwhelming,” said Northern Illinois University student, Byron VanLeeve.

Before the covid-19 pandemic, Northern Illinois University students looked forward to spring break, a much-needed respite from their classes and a relaxing week before finals. But things will look much different this school year.

“Instead of having a week long spring break, we would eliminate spring break, end the semester a bit earlier and take two one-day breaks spread throughout the semester,” said Executive President and Provost, Beth Ingram.

Knowing many students travel and attend parties over spring break, NIU Executive President and Provost, Beth ingram said university leaders chose to cut the break with student and faculty’s health and safety in mind. But some students worry about an accelerated semester.

“My workload is going to be heavier and it’s going to be a shorter time frame,” said VanLeeve.

Byron VanLeeve balances a major in biochemistry and a part-time job. He says this school year is about adapting to online learning and other obstacles from the pandemic.

“I have anxiety and with the intense workloads at school, it’s tough, but it’s manageable,” said VanLeeve.

But VanLeeve says his fellow students will also get through a tough year, and encourages them to maintain a positive mindset.

“If everyone focuses on mental health, they know not to look at it as a negative,” said VanLeeve.

The NIU spring semester will end a week earlier than previous semesters by eliminating spring break.

