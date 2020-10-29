Advertisement

Northern Illinois University announces spring semester plans

By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s just very overwhelming,” said Northern Illinois University student, Byron VanLeeve.

Before the covid-19 pandemic, Northern Illinois University students looked forward to spring break, a much-needed respite from their classes and a relaxing week before finals. But things will look much different this school year.

“Instead of having a week long spring break, we would eliminate spring break, end the semester a bit earlier and take two one-day breaks spread throughout the semester,” said Executive President and Provost, Beth Ingram.

Knowing many students travel and attend parties over spring break, NIU Executive President and Provost, Beth ingram said university leaders chose to cut the break with student and faculty’s health and safety in mind. But some students worry about an accelerated semester.

“My workload is going to be heavier and it’s going to be a shorter time frame,” said VanLeeve.

Byron VanLeeve balances a major in biochemistry and a part-time job. He says this school year is about adapting to online learning and other obstacles from the pandemic.

“I have anxiety and with the intense workloads at school, it’s tough, but it’s manageable,” said VanLeeve.

But VanLeeve says his fellow students will also get through a tough year, and encourages them to maintain a positive mindset.

“If everyone focuses on mental health, they know not to look at it as a negative,” said VanLeeve.

The NIU spring semester will end a week earlier than previous semesters by eliminating spring break.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/28/2020

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Rockford-area clerks share what voters can expect on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With November 3 fast approaching, county clerk offices are hard at work preparing to welcome voters to the polls, safely.

September Housing Market Booms

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rockford Public Library to close two west side branches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both located on the city’s west side.

Latest News

News

8 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 16.3 percent.

News

Freeport City Hall closing Thursday, appointments will still be accepted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This will remain in effect until further notice.

News

Keeping up with appraisals as the Rockford housing market booms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Realtors say now is the time to put your house on the market and make repairs or upgrades to keep the home’s value steady.

News

“Stay inside just with your household” on Halloween, doctors say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Howard
“Now is a time to just stay together as a family.”

News

DCFS raises infant safe sleep awareness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Infants sleep safest alone in a crib with a firm mattress and tightly-fitted sheet.

News

Casey’s campaign to support Rockford military vets, families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.