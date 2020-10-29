Advertisement

NICU babies dressed up in handmade costumes at Mercyhealth

Mercyhealth is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience, thanks to one incredible nurse.
Baby Cameron wearing Oscar the Grouch.
Baby Cameron wearing Oscar the Grouch.(Mercyhealth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dressing your newborn up for Halloween is a memorable moment for most parents, but for babies born prematurely, a traditional costume isn’t always an option as they recover in the hospital.

Mercyhealth is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience, thanks to one incredible nurse.

JoAnn Gorsline, RN, holds her most popular costume, the sunflower.
JoAnn Gorsline, RN, holds her most popular costume, the sunflower.(Mercyhealth)

JoAnn Gorsline, NICU nurse, handmade more than 50 costumes for all Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients this year. All costumes are unique, including Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, a sunflower, an owl, butterfly, bee, gumboil machine and a pumpkin, to name a few. This is the third year she has made costumes for all NICU patients in the hospital on Halloween.

Baby Jesus wearing an owl.
Baby Jesus wearing an owl.(Mercyhealth)
Baby Blake wears the Cookie Monster. His mother, Rebecca, holds him in the NICU.
Baby Blake wears the Cookie Monster. His mother, Rebecca, holds him in the NICU.(Mercyhealth)

“Halloween is different for everyone this year so doing this for our parents offers a sense of normalcy for them,” Gorsline said. “To be able to take pictures with these costumes provides a wonderful memory they can have for years to come.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Fire Marshal: Test, inspect your smoke alarms, change your clocks

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In 2019, there were 91 residential fire deaths in Illinois, with most of those deaths occurring in homes without working smoke alarms.

News

Rockford PD, Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office sponsor 815 Alive education program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
O’Shea mentioned that systemic issues within education is a contributing cause of the increasing crime in Rockford.

News

Overturned semi closes Highway 251 lanes in Roscoe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No one involved in the crash was seriously injured.

News

Rockford Fire battles barn fire Thursday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Just before 3:30 a.m., Rockford Fire arrived on scene for a barn fire engulfed in flames.

Latest News

News

AP Explains: Trump pushes questions about Joe Biden’s son

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and STEPHEN BRAUN
Looking to undermine Democratic rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump’s campaign is pushing a familiar line of attack: unverified allegations about Biden’s son and his foreign business ties.

News

Rock Valley College hosts curbside admissions event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
Rock Valley College hosts curbside admissions event.

News

Tyris Jones' attorney calls for transparency in shooting investigation

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Tyris Jones’ lawyer calls for transparency in shooting investigation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Jones' attorney, Nenye Uche, says investigators should release information about what happened at the intersection of S. Main St. and Springfield Ave. in Rockford.

News

Northern Illinois University announces spring semester plans

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
NIU eliminates spring break in order to finish the semester early.

News

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/28/2020

Updated: 16 hours ago