NICU babies dressed up in handmade costumes at Mercyhealth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dressing your newborn up for Halloween is a memorable moment for most parents, but for babies born prematurely, a traditional costume isn’t always an option as they recover in the hospital.

Mercyhealth is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience, thanks to one incredible nurse.

JoAnn Gorsline, RN, holds her most popular costume, the sunflower. (Mercyhealth)

JoAnn Gorsline, NICU nurse, handmade more than 50 costumes for all Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients this year. All costumes are unique, including Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, a sunflower, an owl, butterfly, bee, gumboil machine and a pumpkin, to name a few. This is the third year she has made costumes for all NICU patients in the hospital on Halloween.

Baby Jesus wearing an owl. (Mercyhealth)

Baby Blake wears the Cookie Monster. His mother, Rebecca, holds him in the NICU. (Mercyhealth)

“Halloween is different for everyone this year so doing this for our parents offers a sense of normalcy for them,” Gorsline said. “To be able to take pictures with these costumes provides a wonderful memory they can have for years to come.”

