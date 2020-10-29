Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for robbery

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2019 robbery.

On April 24, 2019 at around 3:01 a.m., the Rockford Police Department was sent to Winnebago Street and Locust Street. During the investigation, 46-year-old Anthony Washington was named a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and a charge of robbery was authorized. Washington plead guilty on Oct. 22, 2019. He must also serve two years of mandatory supervised release after his sentence is completed.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.