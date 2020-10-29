Advertisement

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for robbery

Washington plead guilty on Oct. 22, 2019.
Sentenced
Sentenced(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2019 robbery.

On April 24, 2019 at around 3:01 a.m., the Rockford Police Department was sent to Winnebago Street and Locust Street. During the investigation, 46-year-old Anthony Washington was named a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and a charge of robbery was authorized. Washington plead guilty on Oct. 22, 2019. He must also serve two years of mandatory supervised release after his sentence is completed.

