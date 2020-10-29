Advertisement

Jay Cutler endorses Trump

Cutler offered his support of the president in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
File &amp;ndash; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler/AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
File &amp;ndash; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler/AP Photo/Stephen Brashear(KWQC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jay Cutler is the latest professional sports figure to endorse President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Cutler offered his support of the president in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Earlier this week Trump received public support from golfer Jack Nicklaus and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Not bad for a president who likes to criticize pro athletes who delve into politics and social issues.

The former Bears quarterback posted an image of Nicklaus' endorsement statement with the comments “Never a doubt” and “Sign me up.”

After splitting up with former wife and reality television star Kristin Cavallari, Cutler had reportedly started dating conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, rumors both have denied, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Cutler also supported Trump in 2016, saying after the now-president’s surprise win over Democratic nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton: “I’ve supported Trump for a while. I’m not going to dive into it. I know it’s a sensitive issue. I like where it’s going.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fauci voices support for national mask mandate

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By CAITLIN O'KANE
When pushed by CNBC’s Shepard Smith on Wednesday about whether or not we need a national mask mandate, Fauci said, “We do.”

News

Riverview Ice House to stay, get renovated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Park District has agreed to prioritize the renovation of the Riverview Ice House.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 242 more COVID-19 cases, new death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 190 stemming from COVID-19.

News

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus endorses Trump for reelection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER BRITO
"I have had the privilege over the last 3 1/2 years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed," he wrote.

Latest News

News

Blackhawk Tech testing site in Janesville closes early, to reopen Nov. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Community testing will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.

News

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Washington plead guilty on Oct. 22, 2019.

News

COVID-19 deaths up 82% since Oct. 1 in Ill.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Daily COVID-19 tests are now averaging more than 73,000 per day in the state.

News

White Sox hire Tony La Russa as new manager

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Snyder
La Russa hasn’t managed since winning the 2011 World Series.

News

Winnebago Co. coroner Hintz, wife indicted on forgery, theft charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
William and Michelle Hintz’s next court date is set for Nov. 4.

News

Letter to Gov. Pritzker questions why bars, restaurants must stop indoor dining

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Morton Grove Mayor Daniel DiMaria fired off a letter to Gov. Pritzker about the plan.