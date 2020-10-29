Jay Cutler endorses Trump

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jay Cutler is the latest professional sports figure to endorse President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Cutler offered his support of the president in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Earlier this week Trump received public support from golfer Jack Nicklaus and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Not bad for a president who likes to criticize pro athletes who delve into politics and social issues.

The former Bears quarterback posted an image of Nicklaus' endorsement statement with the comments “Never a doubt” and “Sign me up.”

After splitting up with former wife and reality television star Kristin Cavallari, Cutler had reportedly started dating conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, rumors both have denied, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Jay Cutler endorses President Trump pic.twitter.com/miBYsBlgc8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2020

Cutler also supported Trump in 2016, saying after the now-president’s surprise win over Democratic nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton: “I’ve supported Trump for a while. I’m not going to dive into it. I know it’s a sensitive issue. I like where it’s going.”

