Ill. breaks single day record with 6,363 COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,161 on Oct. 24.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 70′s

- Christian County: 1 male 80′s

- Clark County: 1 female 80′s

- Clay County: 1 female 70′s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 3 females 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 2 males 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County; 1 female 40′s, 1 female 80′s

- Edgar County: 1 male 70′s

- Ford County: 1 female 70′s

- Kane County: 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- LaSalle County: 2 females 90′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 70′s

- Macon County: 1 male 30′s

- Marion County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- McDonough County: 1 male 60′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 60′s

- Ogle County: 1 male 60′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Wabash County: 1 male 70′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,056 specimens for a total 7,542,098. As of last night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 22 – 28 is 6.9 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. Beginning October 29, 2020, IDPH is reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 22 – 28 is 8.2 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

