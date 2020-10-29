COVID-19 deaths up 82% since Oct. 1 in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker’s Office released new data on the battle against COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Daily COVID-19 tests are now averaging more than 73,000 per day in the state. In the latest COVID-19 update, several statistics stemming from Oct. 1 were released.

Since Oct. 1:

COVID-19 deaths are up 82%

COVID-19 patients on ventilators up 63%

COVID-19 patients in the ICU are up 61%

COVID-19 patients in hospitals are up 73%

COVID-19 cases are up 151%

COVID-19 case positivity is up 3.4%

