COVID-19 deaths up 82% since Oct. 1 in Ill.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker’s Office released new data on the battle against COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
Daily COVID-19 tests are now averaging more than 73,000 per day in the state. In the latest COVID-19 update, several statistics stemming from Oct. 1 were released.
Since Oct. 1:
- COVID-19 deaths are up 82%
- COVID-19 patients on ventilators up 63%
- COVID-19 patients in the ICU are up 61%
- COVID-19 patients in hospitals are up 73%
- COVID-19 cases are up 151%
- COVID-19 case positivity is up 3.4%
