Cooler days ahead following Wednesday’s brief, modest “warm up”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was hardly balmy, yet still Wednesday was at least a step in the right direction. It’s hard to imagine weather getting much worse than the opening two days of the workweek, so anything was going to be an improvement, and indeed, Wednesday was. By 11:00 Wednesday Morning, temperatures finally eclipsed the 40° mark, something that hadn’t happened in nearly three full days!

Not long thereafter, a much more lengthy streak came to an end once temperatures reached the 50° mark around 1:00pm.

Clouds have since replaced the day’s sunshine, and will persist for the better part of the next 24 to 36 hours. That, along with a cold front’s passage later Wednesday Night will pave the way toward colder temperatures once again Thursday. The good news, though, is that this front’s not a strong one, and won’t possess the capability to drop our temperatures more than a handful of degrees.

We’ll see a bit of a roller coaster ride in terms of temperatures the next few days, with a few noticeable ups and downs in the cards. While three of the next four days are to feature temperatures well below normal, a significant surge of mild air still is on track to arrive just in time for Halloween, before a much stronger cold front brings much colder air back for November’s opening day Sunday.

But, all signs continue to point to a significant, and quite likely, lengthy pattern shift that’s to deliver a surge of mild to downright warm air that’ll take up residence for several days next week. Monday now appears to be a day of transition, before significantly warmer air arrives on Election Day. The 64° high temperature forecast for Tuesday would make this Election Day one of the five warmest in Rockford’s recorded weather history, dating back to the 1890s.

Warmth becomes even more established Wednesday, when 70s are still very much in the conversation.

Minor temperature fluctuations are possible the rest of the week, though the prevailing theme is that temperatures are to remain well above early November normal levels through the remainder of the workweek, and quite possibly into next weekend.

