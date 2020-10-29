Cloudy and breezy conditions Thursday before clearing arrives for Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jackets are once again needed for Thursday and even into Friday. While a few spots were able to see the sun for parts of Wednesday, the widespread clouds returned keeping our temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s.

It's been a very cloudy pattern here in the Stateline (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of the area will remain dry today but the main story for today however is breezy conditions. North-northeast winds will result in wind gusts near 30 miles per hour. Luckily we’ll get a break from the brisk winds today on Friday when we have clearing skies and a very light wind.

Cloudy skies will dominate the forecast with a few peeks of sun possible late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect it to be a bit chilly Thursday and a tad on the windy side, northerly winds gusting to 30 mph. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However the gusty winds look to return just in time for Halloween 2020. While conditions will be above normal for Halloween along with sunny skies, it will be quite windy where gusts to 40 mph could occur. Just remember, anything is better than Halloween in 2019.

The end of the work week will be mostly sunny but on a chilly side. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Southerly winds will boost our temperatures up but it will be quite windy. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are eyeing a cold front to move through the region early Sunday that will bring another sharp cool down as we get into November. However, this cool blast looks to be brief as the rest of next week looks dry and above normal overall!

