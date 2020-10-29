Blackhawk Tech testing site in Janesville closes early, to reopen Nov. 4
Community testing will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - After administering 900 tests, the community testing site at Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus in Janesville reached capacity and closed early on Thursday.
For more information about community testing at BTC visit here.
