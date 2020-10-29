Advertisement

Winnebago Co. coroner Hintz, wife indicted on forgery, theft charges

William and Michelle Hintz’s next court date is set for Nov. 4.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Winnebago County grand jury indicted Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz and his wife Michelle Hintz, for stealing government funds, forgery and official misconduct.

William and Michelle Hintz, both 50, face multiple felony charges related to their alleged misuse of Hintz’s government credit cards. William Hintz was charged with 37 felony counts, including two counts of theft, which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison; 12 counts of forgery, which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison; and 23 counts of official misconduct, which also carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Michelle Hintz faces seven felony counts, including four counts of theft, which carry a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison; and three counts of unlawful use of a credit card, which carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison. William and Michelle Hintz’s next court date is set for Nov. 4.

“Government employees have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly and this includes elected officials.” Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who they elect to represent them will use that trust for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”

The Illinois State Police investigated the fraudulent use of a Winnebago County gasoline card and credit card issued to William Hintz, which were to be used for business related to his official duties as the county coroner.

“The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is committed to upholding the public trust,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. “The Special Investigative Unit was created to focus on these very cases with the Attorney General and other partners to protect public integrity.”

Raoul alleged that from April 2018 until as recently as July 2020, the couple used county funds for personal expenditures. According to the indictments, Hintz allegedly spent more than $10,000 on hotel rooms, car rentals, gasoline and tolls unrelated to official county business. Raoul alleged that Michelle Hintz was directly involved with the unauthorized use of her husband’s credit cards.

The indictment also alleges William Hintz altered and submitted to the county, various hotel billing statements to support what he purported to be authorized credit card spending. Prior to submission, Hintz allegedly altered bills from stays at a Courtyard by Marriott in Auburn Hills, Mich.; a Courtyard by Marriott in Cranberry, Pa.; a Drury Inn & Suites in Pittsburgh, Pa.; a Holiday Inn Express in Buffalo, NY.; and a Crowne Plaza in Minneapolis, Minn. Raoul alleged Hintz even created a fake agenda as proof of his attendance at a conference in New York to justify his stay in Buffalo earlier in 2020, despite there being no evidence of his actual registration or attendance.

The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case based on a referral by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office.

“The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Assistant Attorney General Haley Bookhout is handling the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau, and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan McKay is handling the case for Raoul’s Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau,” according to the announcement by Raoul.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

White Sox hire Tony La Russa as new manager

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Matt Snyder
La Russa hasn’t managed since winning the 2011 World Series.

News

Letter to Gov. Pritzker questions why bars, restaurants must stop indoor dining

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Morton Grove Mayor Daniel DiMaria fired off a letter to Gov. Pritzker about the plan.

News

Ill. breaks single day record with 6,363 COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 22 – 28 is 8.2 percent.

News

$46M from second round of grants to help Ill. small businesses during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
During the first round of the program earlier this year, the state provided more than $49 million to 2,800 small businesses.

Latest News

News

Illinois Gaming Board explains delay in Rockford casino license application

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In its monthly meeting, the Illinois Gaming Board discussed the reasons why approval for casino licenses in several cities, including Rockford, is delayed.

News

NICU babies dressed up in handmade costumes at Mercyhealth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Mercyhealth is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience, thanks to one incredible nurse.

News

State Fire Marshal: Test, inspect your smoke alarms, change your clocks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In 2019, there were 91 residential fire deaths in Illinois, with most of those deaths occurring in homes without working smoke alarms.

News

Rockford PD, Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office sponsor 815 Alive education program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
O’Shea mentioned that systemic issues within education is a contributing cause of the increasing crime in Rockford.

News

Overturned semi closes Highway 251 lanes in Roscoe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No one involved in the crash was seriously injured.

News

Rockford Fire battles barn fire Thursday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
Just before 3:30 a.m., Rockford Fire arrived on scene for a barn fire engulfed in flames.