Advertisement

20 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 16.4 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,879 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 20 cases were announced on Thursday.

Of those cases, 25 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 90 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 209 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 381 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 275 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 344 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 268 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 154 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 97 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 44 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 16 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 16.4 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapper Lil Wayne meets with President Trump

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The two posed for a picture that the rapper posted to his Twitter account.

News

Calls for mental health support spike among first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Spike in mental health calls among Illinois first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
First responders are there to help in some of the worst moments of our lives, but who’s there to support them when they need help coping with their job?

News

Jay Cutler endorses Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cutler offered his support of the president in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Jay Cutler endorses Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cutler offered his support of the president in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

News

Fauci voices support for national mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CAITLIN O'KANE
When pushed by CNBC’s Shepard Smith on Wednesday about whether or not we need a national mask mandate, Fauci said, “We do.”

News

Riverview Ice House to stay, get renovated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Park District has agreed to prioritize the renovation of the Riverview Ice House.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 242 more COVID-19 cases, new death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 190 stemming from COVID-19.

News

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus endorses Trump for reelection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER BRITO
"I have had the privilege over the last 3 1/2 years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed," he wrote.

News

Blackhawk Tech testing site in Janesville closes early, to reopen Nov. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Community testing will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.