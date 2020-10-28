Advertisement

Wisconsin cancels game at Nebraska after 12 test positive for COVID-19, including coach

“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said in a statement.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Ben Kercheval
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No. 9 Wisconsin has paused all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program. As a result, the Oct. 31 game at Nebraska has been canceled and will not be made up at a later date, Wisconsin announced on Wednesday. One week into the Big Ten’s 2020 schedule, it becomes the first game to be canceled.

release from the university states that a total of 12 people within the program tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. Among them are six student-athletes and six staff members, including coach Paul Chryst.

“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said in a statement. "I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

Chryst is the 10th FBS head coach to have tested positive for the virus. That number does not include Alabama coach Nick Saban, who had a false positive earlier this month.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported earlier in the week that Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive for the virus. Additionally, redshirt sophomore backup Chase Wolf reportedly tested positive for the virus, though he was awaiting further confirmation. Per Big Ten protocols, those who test positive for the coronavirus will be required to sit out for three weeks before being able to return to play. Wisconsin does not release specific information about players who have tested positive for the virus. If Mertz and Wolf were out, fourth-stringer Danny Vanden Boom was expected to be the next man up.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

IDPH: 6K new cases, 51 more deaths

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7 percent.

News

Businesses issued third order of closure notice from WCHD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The businesses are in Durand, Loves Park and Rockford.

News

School holding fundraiser to cover COVID-19 costs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The students are walking a loop on school property, decorated with scarecrows made by each classroom.

News

Rockton boy takes 2nd in Kids Mullet Championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Noah Smith may not have won the top prize, but he still walks away with $200 and a pair of sunglasses!

Latest News

News

Illinois AG announces Modern Plating must pay $20,000 fine after hydrochloric acid leak in Freeport

Updated: 4 hours ago
The consent order requires Modern Plating to pay a $20,000 civil penalty, and to cease and desist from future violations.

News

ComEd developing community solar energy projects across the stateline

Updated: 5 hours ago
Could save customers 10-20% on their energy bill

News

City First Church gives away 1 million pounds of food since the beginning of the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
More food drives are planned in the upcoming months

News

RPS outlines new ways it will evaluate schools

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Rockford Public School District to change how it evaluates schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The Rockford Public School District releases details on how they plan to evaluate the educational experience in schools. Superintendent of the district Ehren Jarret calls for an overhaul in how they evaluate schools with a system-wide framework for improvement.

News

Breaking it Down: 17th District U.S. Representative Race

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The race to Congress heats up as Democratic incumbent Cheri Bustos faces off against Republican hopeful Esther Joy King to represent the 17th District in Washington.