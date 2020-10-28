Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 249 more COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The total deaths now stand at 189 stemming from COVID-19.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another death on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,542 from 10,293 on Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 13.6 percent.

There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.

  • Alden Park Strathmore
  • Alpine Fireside
  • Cor Mariae
  • Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
  • Forest City Rehab
  • Goldie Flogerg
  • Heritage Woods
  • Luther Center Assisted Living
  • Milestone
  • Morning Star Village
  • PA Peterson
  • Remedies Renewing Lives
  • Riverbluff Nursing Home
  • Siena on Brendenwood
  • TLC Community Living
  • Van Matre
  • Walter Lawson Children’s Home
  • Winnebago County Jail

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 469 cases of COVID-19, 117 among teachers and staff with 352 from students.

“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced the city applied for a $900,000 grant from the state and he says if received it would directly help local restaurant and bar owners.

“We all know that we can do better than where we’re at now and now is the time to remain vigilant and as we’re seeing our health concerns rise we’re also seeing the cost to our businesses rise as well,” McNamara said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

