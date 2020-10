ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny skies today with highs in the low 50′s. Southwest winds 5 - 15 MPH. Increasing clouds tonight as we drop to the middle 30′s. Cooler and breezy both Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 40′s. 56 on Saturday for Halloween with sunshine!

