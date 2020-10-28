ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tooth Talk With Dr. T: Tooth Care

Good Morning. I’m Dr. Kris Tumilowicz at Dental Dimensons at Edgebrook Center, home of farmers market. This is the last one of the season. Today is Nantional Chocolate Day and with Halloween coming, it might be a good time to talk nutrition. eating right needs to be a daily habit, just like brushing and flossing.

Eating a balanced diet will help boost your body’s immune system, so you’ll be less vulnerable to oral disease. It will also provide you with the nutrients your body needs to maintain strong teeth and healthy gums. So what is a balanced diet? It includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, and moderate portions of protein, complex carbohydrates like whole grains and beans, low fat dairy products, and unsaturated fats. Good nutrition plays a large role in your dental health, and that includes both what you eat and how often you eat. Every time you eat a sweet or starchy food, the bacteria in your mouth feast on it and then produce acids that attack your teeth. These acid attacks last about 20 minutes or more until the saliva is able to help neutralize the acids and repair the enamel.

So, the more often you eat, the more your teeth are exposed to these acids, and the less time there is for saliva to do its job. Eventually, the acids dissolve the tooth enamel and cause decay. One of the main offenders when it comes to tooth decay is soda. A 12 ounce can of soda contains about 12 teaspoons of sugar. Soda also contains phosphoric and citric acids, which can erode the protective enamel layer of your teeth. Combining starches and sweets with proteins and fats helps stimulate saliva while lowering the proportion of foods that feed the decay bacteria. To maximize your nutrition and your dental health, eat a well balanced diet, limit sugary and starchy foods and drinks, and avoid between meal snacking. For more dental news you can use you can visit our website at dentaldimensions.com Email your questions to tvdentist@aol.com or visit us in person at Edgebrook Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.