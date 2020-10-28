Suspect found in dumpster by Rockford PD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer in Rockford on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to assist in finding Michael Jinkerson, 33 of South Beloit, a suspect who fled earlier from an incident at Valli Produce at 7:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Jinkerson was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was taken to a local hospital and after a couple hours, he fled from the hospital. He was then found in a dumpster near the 200 block of Phelps Avenue, taken into custody, and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Jinkerson has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, obstructing, resisting arrest, felony escape, aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a peace officer and retail theft.

