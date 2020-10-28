Sunshine’s return Wednesday to kick off modest warming trend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cold air’s residence in the Stateline is now into its fifth day. Not since 5:00am last Friday has the temperature been at or above 50° in Rockford. What’s worse is the fact the mercury hasn’t read 40° in more than 48 hours, a streak that will undoubtedly continue the rest of the night. Temperatures Tuesday topped out officially at 39° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, marking the second straight day in which temperatures failed to reach 40°. It’s quite the accomplishment, one that hasn’t happened here in October in nearly 40 years!

Not since 1981 has Rockford witnessed two straight days with highs below 40°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We did manage to squeeze out a few readings outside of Rockford, although not in the locales we’d ordinarily expect to see milder temperatures. Our warmest temperatures were found to the north, while the coolest readings were found to our south. That’s due exclusively to the presence of sunshine over Wisconsin for much of the afternoon, while most, if not all of Northern Illinois remained blanketed by thick cloud cover most of the day.

Strangely, temperatures Tuesday were warmer to the north and cooler to the south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds have been a prevailing theme in these parts of late. Just twice over the past two weeks has the Stateline enjoyed a day featuring partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine's been hard to come by lately. Just twice over the past two weeks has the Stateline seen a sky that's been either partly cloudy or mostly sunny. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By all accounts, we’ll buck that trend Wednesday, if only briefly. The combination of sunshine and an increasingly well-organized southwesterly wind will allow us to warm into the lower 50s, still well shy of the normal high of 58° on October 28, but a noticeable step in the right direction.

Abundant sun and a steady southwesterly breeze Wednesday should bring our temperatures back into the 50s for the first time since early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We mentioned, though, that warming’s to be brief, and extremely so. That’s because yet another cold front’s to drop through the area late Wednesday Night into early Thursday Morning. While it won’t bring more than perhaps an extremely spotty sprinkle, it will bring cooler temperatures back to the area thanks to the return of cloudiness along with a wind that returns to an all too familiar northerly orientation.

With more cloud cover and a northerly wind Thursday, expect temperatures to retreat to the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the pattern through the weekend is to feature seesawing temperatures. In the short term, Halloween’s looking to be, by far, the most enjoyable day of the bunch. There remains a decent possibility of temperatures nearing the 60° mark Saturday!

More sustained warming still appears on track to take up residence here in November’s first full week, and quite likely beyond. Long range projections continue to suggest a lengthy period of above to perhaps much above normal temperatures residing here through the first third of the month.

While temperatures are to fluctuate greatly in the coming days, signs continue to point to a more lengthy warming trend in the beginning third of November. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern’s also expected to be quite a pleasant one! Over the next ten days, Wednesday Night’s or Thursday Morning’s sprinkles represent the only precipitation chances, and sunshine’s to be in no short supply!

A much drier than normal weather regime is expected to dominate over the next two weeks and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The mild, dry pattern will come as music to the ears of most Stateliners, very much including our farmers, as they wrap up their crop harvests for the year. The USDA reports that Illinois and Wisconsin farmers are enjoying a successful corn harvest thus far, with it running well ahead of last year’s pace and slightly ahead of the normal pace.

Farmers in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to report their harvests are moving forward at a faster than normal pace, and far ahead of last year's. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The soybean harvest’s nearly complete in both the Badger State and the Land of Lincoln! With dry weather over the coming week, it would come as little, if any surprise to find out that Illinois and Wisconsin farmers will have finished the soybean harvest upon release of next week’s Crop Progress Report by the USDA.

Nearly all of the soybean crop's been harvested in Illinois and Wisconsin. With dry weather expected in the next week, the harvest should be complete shortly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

