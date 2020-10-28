Advertisement

“Stay inside just with your household” on Halloween, doctors say

“Now is a time to just stay together as a family.”
With Covid-19 cases increasing in our district, the Halloween Walk has been cancelled
With Covid-19 cases increasing in our district, the Halloween Walk has been cancelled(justin thompson)
By Jacqueline Howard
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the threat of COVID-19, trick-or-treating is not safe this year and kids should be kept home, professors from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine warned in written statements on Wednesday.

“I’m more hesitant to even do socially distanced activities with large group of kids and adults gathering outdoors. People are trying to come up with creative ways of passing out candy. But I’d be worried for potential spread from any contact with people outside your household,” Dr. Sadiya Khan, a physician, epidemiologist and assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said in her statement.

“Being within six feet of somebody who isn’t part of your household, even if outdoors, is risky now. Door-to-door trick-or-treating is very hard to do safely, because there has to be good masking and physical distancing of at least six feet or more,” Khan said, adding that her children plan to dress up in costumes and she’ll hide candy around the house for them to find.

Dr. Craig Garfield, professor of pediatrics at the university and director of the Family and Child Health Innovation Program, said that hiding candy around the house — which he called “trick-or-treat meets hide-and-go-seek” — can be a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

“Much as I love the costumes and candy of Halloween, this year we will not go out and will not be turning on lights or giving out candy. I suggest other families do the same,” Garfield said in his statement. “Now is a time to just stay together as a family.”

Overall, the lowest risk way to celebrate Halloween is to stay indoors with your household, said Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the university.

“The bottom line is that there is a risk, and it’s simpler to just cancel everything. But everyone is getting tired of skipping fun events and disappointing our children,” Heald-Sargent said in her statement. "It’s essential to follow the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

Heald-Sargent added that instead of handing out candy this year, she used the money she would have spent on candy to buy individually wrapped face masks to leave outside instead.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

