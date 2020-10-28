Advertisement

School holding fundraiser to cover COVID-19 costs

The students are walking a loop on school property, decorated with scarecrows made by each classroom.
Montessori Private Academy(Montessori Private Academy)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Montessori Private Academy students will participate in MPA’s first walkathon on Wednesday to raise $12,500 toward the MPA Relief and Annual Fund to cover COVID-19 costs.

The school located at 8101 Sayer Rd. hopes to raise $30,000 to address additional costs relating to COVID-19. The students are walking a loop on school property, decorated with scarecrows made by each classroom.

“These funds will allow us to support the school’s annual operating budget and serve the important purpose of going beyond what tuition covers. These 100% tax-deductible contributions will make an immediate and positive impact on the daily lives of our students -- from curriculum enrichment to teacher support to facilities improvements,” according to the school.

Board President Sarah Nonevski will be playing music and there will be pizza donated by Pizza Hut.

