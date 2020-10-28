Rockton boy takes 2nd in Kids Mullet Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 12-year-old Rockton boy takes second place in the USA Mullet Championship.

Noah Smith may not have won the top prize, but he still walks away with $200 and a pair of sunglasses!

Coming in with 3,217 votes, Noah only fell short to the mullet of Jax from Texas, who with 5,397 votes scored the $500 grand prize, plus a few other goodies. Congratulations Noah!

Noah Smith, 12 of Rockton (Troy Smith)

