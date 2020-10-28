Rockford woman indicted for 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford woman was indicted for first degree murder and other charges from a Sept. 30 stabbing.

On Sept. 30, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 1921 W. Riverside Blvd. for a report of a stabbing. During the investigation, Dameria Giwa-Finley was named a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Giwa-Finley is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

