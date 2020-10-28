Advertisement

Rockford Public School District to change how it evaluates schools

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public School District releases details on how it plans to evaluate the educational experience in schools. Superintendent of the district Ehren Jarret calls for an overhaul in how they evaluate schools with a system-wide framework for improvement.

The plan features four main categories for evaluation accountability, quality, standards, and continuous improvement. The newest addition to the evaluation process is standards of service and standards of practice.

Jarret says the plan will take months to finalize and that the district will not implement a majority of the techniques until the 2021 school year because the pandemic sets them back in many ways.

“There is going to be very limited information that the state is going to be able to report on or that the district is going to report on because so many of the normal tests and academic measures that we use are largely invalidated either they weren’t able to be given or we didn’t have a full years worth of data," Jarret said. "We’ll do the best we can to present what’s available.”

Jarret says the district is closely monitoring attendance, engagement, and grades this year because many other metrics have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

