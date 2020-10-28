Advertisement

Rockford-area clerks share what voters can expect on Election Day

With November 3 fast approaching, county clerk offices are hard at work preparing to welcome voters to the polls, safely.
With November 3 fast approaching, county clerk offices are hard at work preparing to welcome voters to the polls, safely.(WIFR)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO AND LEE COUNTIES, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many occasions and events, but it’s not stopping the 2020 election.

With November 3 fast approaching, county clerk offices are hard at work preparing to welcome voters to the polls, safely.

“Don’t wait, this is not the time to procrastinate,” said Lori Gummow, Winnebago County Clerk.

County clerks across the Rockford region say they are gearing up for the busiest general election they’ve ever seen.

“We are just asking the voters to allow plenty of time, because we have to maintain the six foot distance within the polling locations and we are asking all of the voters to please wear a face mask,” said Cathy Myers, Lee County Clerk.

With social distancing requirements limiting the number of people allowed in a precinct at a time, Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says patience is the name of the game on Election Day.

“We’re giving them all the tools that we possibly can, because they have to spend the entire day they’re serving the voters. It’s not just about the voters, you have to think about the election judges as well, they are giving up their time to help make this process effective and efficient,” said Gummow.

Lee County Clerk Cathy Myers says her team is providing personal protective equipment for all voting locations and encouraging voters to give themselves plenty of time when heading to cast their vote.

“We can’t really predict what our lines will be like here, but we are asking them to be socially distant. But, most importantly, we are just asking for the patience of the voter to allow us to get all of that done,” said Myers.

To avoid any extra stress on November 3, Gummow recommends contacting your local county office with any questions, including verifying where you’re registered to vote.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Illinois University announces spring semester plans

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
NIU eliminates spring break in order to finish the semester early.

News

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/28/2020

Updated: 42 minutes ago

September Housing Market Booms

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rockford Public Library to close two west side branches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both located on the city’s west side.

Latest News

News

8 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 16.3 percent.

News

Freeport City Hall closing Thursday, appointments will still be accepted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This will remain in effect until further notice.

News

Keeping up with appraisals as the Rockford housing market booms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Realtors say now is the time to put your house on the market and make repairs or upgrades to keep the home’s value steady.

News

“Stay inside just with your household” on Halloween, doctors say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Howard
“Now is a time to just stay together as a family.”

News

DCFS raises infant safe sleep awareness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Infants sleep safest alone in a crib with a firm mattress and tightly-fitted sheet.

News

Casey’s campaign to support Rockford military vets, families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.