Rockford-area clerks share what voters can expect on Election Day

WINNEBAGO AND LEE COUNTIES, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many occasions and events, but it’s not stopping the 2020 election.

With November 3 fast approaching, county clerk offices are hard at work preparing to welcome voters to the polls, safely.

“Don’t wait, this is not the time to procrastinate,” said Lori Gummow, Winnebago County Clerk.

County clerks across the Rockford region say they are gearing up for the busiest general election they’ve ever seen.

“We are just asking the voters to allow plenty of time, because we have to maintain the six foot distance within the polling locations and we are asking all of the voters to please wear a face mask,” said Cathy Myers, Lee County Clerk.

With social distancing requirements limiting the number of people allowed in a precinct at a time, Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says patience is the name of the game on Election Day.

“We’re giving them all the tools that we possibly can, because they have to spend the entire day they’re serving the voters. It’s not just about the voters, you have to think about the election judges as well, they are giving up their time to help make this process effective and efficient,” said Gummow.

Lee County Clerk Cathy Myers says her team is providing personal protective equipment for all voting locations and encouraging voters to give themselves plenty of time when heading to cast their vote.

“We can’t really predict what our lines will be like here, but we are asking them to be socially distant. But, most importantly, we are just asking for the patience of the voter to allow us to get all of that done,” said Myers.

To avoid any extra stress on November 3, Gummow recommends contacting your local county office with any questions, including verifying where you’re registered to vote.

