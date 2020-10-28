Advertisement

Nuestro Queso to expand Kent facility, create new jobs

The $15 million investment includes new processing and packaging equipment.
Nuestro Queso
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENT, Ill. (WIFR) - Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso will expand its facility in Kent.

The $15 million investment includes new processing and packaging equipment, expanded cooler space and additional capacity to meet demand for further expansion in the future. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at 752 N. Kent Rd. with Stephenson County and local development officials.

Mark Braun, CEO of Hispanic Cheese Makers, said the expansion project was needed to meet increased demand for the company’s high-quality and extensive offerings of Mexican, Caribbean and Central American cheeses and cremas.

“Hispanic Cheese Makers felt it was important to make this investment as its plant expansion will benefit the local economy through increased investment and the creation of new jobs at a time in which most companies are scaling back,” according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The project is the latest phase of a comprehensive investment that began two years ago when Hispanic Cheese Makers developed its long-term sustainability investment plans. At that time, the company installed new state-of-the-art systems to utilize reverse osmosis to purify its water to extremely high-quality standards, Braun said.

“We want to show who we are and what we’re trying to do in the community,” Braun said.

Hispanic Cheese Makers constructed water treatment systems irrigating 100 acres of farmland. The company also upgraded its lighting to LED and began to source power from renewable energy sources, as well as installed insulated high-speed doors on its coolers and upgraded refrigeration systems to be more efficient, according to the announcement.

“This is part of our holistic approach across our operations to set goals and standards for the company to reflect our focus on quality across the entire manufacturing process, including sustainable systems and operations at the plant level,” Braun said.

The plant’s south make room will be expanded, not in footprint but by removing walls, repurposing its shred room and putting in several million dollars' worth of new, equipment, including a new cheesemaking and batch processing systems. In addition, the company is adding a significant amount of new cooler space and blast cooling capcilities. This expansion phase will address bottlenecks the plant had for cooler space for finished goods.

The separate cooler space allows the company to work on the upgrades without disrupting its day-to-day operations — though by project’s end, the facilities will be connected. The company also will be adding additional loading docks and has made investments in the land around its facility for future expansion.

“We’ve purchased a significant amount of farmland and surrounding properties to allow for further expansion as well as for traffic and trucks that will be running product with our increased capacity,” Braun said.

