Missing Rockford woman died of blunt trauma to head, coroner says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A missing Rockford woman who was found dead in Winnebago County on Tuesday died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz completed the autopsy on Wednesday. He determined that the preliminary cause of death to Rachel Dishman, 43 of Rockford, was blunt trauma of the head. This is pending further studies, according to Hintz.

Dishman was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies are still investigating.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5900 Block of Cunningham Road where they found the body of a dead woman.

The woman was identified as Rachel Dishman, 43 of Rockford. Dishman was reported missing on Oct. 25, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Additional details about the investigation are not being released at this time. Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

