Advertisement

Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted security conference attendees

The tech company said Wednesday it detected attempts by the hacking group it calls Phosphorus to trick former government officials, policy experts and academics.
The tech company said Wednesday it detected attempts by the hacking group it calls Phosphorus to trick former government officials, policy experts and academics.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says Iranian hackers have posed as conference organizers in Germany and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to break into the email accounts of “high-profile” people with spoofed invitations.

The tech company said Wednesday it detected attempts by the hacking group it calls Phosphorus to trick former government officials, policy experts and academics.

The targets included more than 100 prominent people invited by the hackers to the Munich Security Conference, which is attended by world leaders each February, and the upcoming Think 20 Summit, which begins later this week in Saudi Arabia but is online-only this year.

“We believe Phosphorus is engaging in these attacks for intelligence collection purposes,” said Tom Burt, Microsoft’s security chief, in a prepared statement. “The attacks were successful in compromising several victims, including former ambassadors and other senior policy experts who help shape global agendas and foreign policies in their respective countries.”

Microsoft didn’t identify the nationalities of the people targeted. It said the activity is unrelated to the upcoming U.S. elections.

Wednesday’s announcement refers to the hacking group as an “Iranian actor” but doesn’t explicitly tie it to the Iranian government. Microsoft calls it Phosphorus, while others call it APT35 or Charming Kitten.

The Redmond, Washington tech company has been tracking the group since 2013 and has previously accused it of trying to snoop on activists, journalists, political dissidents, defense industry workers and others in the Middle East.

Cybersecurity researchers have said the group typically tries to infiltrate a target’s personal online accounts and computer networks by luring them into clicking on a link to a compromised website or opening a malicious attachment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

National

Alaska's independents mounting a challenge

Updated: moments ago

News

Businesses issued third order of closure notice from WCHD

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The businesses are in Durand, Loves Park and Rockford.

National

Stock rout deepens; S&P 500 drops nearly 3%, Dow down 800

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

Latest News

News

School holding fundraiser to cover COVID-19 costs

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The students are walking a loop on school property, decorated with scarecrows made by each classroom.

National

GRAPHIC: Peaceful protest gives way to more unrest in Philadelphia

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon.

National

Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down 30,000 from the start of this year.

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

National

VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.