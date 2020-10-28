Local woman reunites with convalescent plasma donor, says he saved her life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since March more than 10,000 Winnebago County Residents tested positive for COVID-19. The thousands that recover could have a vital element in their blood to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients back to health. It’s called convalescent plasma, and it’s where antibodies from COVID-19 are stored.

“The hope is that the antibodies would help the body stimulate antibody production in the sick people,” says Rock River Valley Blood Center’s Heidi Ognibene. “It’s not something we can make, it comes from donors and we need donors.”

The FDA granted emergency authorization for hospitals to use convalescent plasma in April. Since then the RRVBC collected 400 units, but the demand is higher.

Some of those units helped Michelle Watson, a Rockford resident and former respiratory therapist.

“People go in the hospital right now with COVID and don’t necessarily come out," Watson tells 23 News reporter Courtney Sisk. “I woke up on Wednesday, and my lungs were tight. I couldn’t breathe, and I had muscle aches, and I knew, that’s not part of an asthma attack at all.”

Watson is considered high-risk for COVID-19 due to her asthma. A sinking feeling in her gut warned she was infected with the virus.

“I was very scared. I just cried, because you think of the worst," says Watson. “You don’t know when you start this COVID journey which path you’re going to be on."

After her test came back positive, and on her tenth day of illness, Watson’s blood oxygen levels dropped into the 80s. The mid 90s are considered normal, and if it drops below 90 even, it’s cause for concern. Watson ended up in the hospital on oxygen to try and recover.

"[I said to the COVID-19 doctor] I need something to push me to the other side of this. He offered the Convalescent Plasma, and I said I’ll take that.”

Within five hours her oxygen levels were back up, and the next day she was discharged.

Just across town a few weeks prior, Jordan Vold, a Physician’s Assistant at Crusader Community Health, recovered from COVID-19.

“Aside from loss of taste and smell, maybe some fatigue, maybe some headaches. But other than that I didn’t have significant symptoms," he explains. He says the most difficult part of having the virus for him was being at home, concerned about who he might have infected. That’s when he decided to take action, and became a plasma donor.

“There’s something within me that helped me recover, and that might help somebody else recover," he says.

It did. It helped Michelle Watson just a few weeks later. The RRVBC tracked the two down, and for the first time in the facility’s history, it helped a donor and recipient meet in-person.

23 News caught the reunion.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Watson said as she hugged Vold. “I was really sick, and you don’t know the pattern, I could have ended up in intensive care, and you kept me from that, and you got me home to my family. My family thanks you too."

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, and had a positive test result, you could be eligible to donate your plasma as well. The process is similar to giving blood, but instead your blood will go back inside your body after the plasma is spun out. The RRVBC will check to see if you still have antibodies, which could last three to six months after the illness.

Donors can donate as often as every seven days. It takes roughly 40 minutes. To donate call 815-965-8751.

The RRVBC does not do COVID-19 testing, and asks if you’re sick to stay home. If you don’t want to do the 40 minute plasma donation process, which collects a few units, they say you can make a regular blood donation, and the facility can spin out one unit on their own.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.