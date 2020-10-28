Illinois AG announces Modern Plating must pay $20,000 fine after hydraulic acid leak in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Modern Plating must pay a $20,000 fine and is requiring the company to take preventative measures following a hydrochloric acid leak at its plant in Freeport, Ill.

“Today’s settlement ensures that Modern Plating implements procedures to protect workers and residents from future hydrochloric acid emissions and contamination,” Raoul said. “I will continue to work to protect Illinois residents by holding companies accountable for contamination that threatens public health and the environment.”

The Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit following the Jan. 14 rupture of an above-ground storage tank and the release of approximately 4,800 gallons of the hazardous chemical, hydrochloric acid.

Raoul’s office entered the consent order in Stephenson County Circuit Court, resolving a lawsuit filed in February alleging that the company contributed to air and water pollution, conducted a hazardous waste disposal operation without a permit, and dumped waste into an on-site pond.

At least one person sought medical attention due to potential hydrochloric acid exposure.

